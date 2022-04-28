FBI Brings Back Surprising Cast Member After Season 4's Temporary Exit

✖

A familiar face is sticking around in the world of FBI for a little while. Last week, TVLine exclusively confirmed that The Flash and One Tree Hill alum Shantel VanSanten will be joining the series in a recurring role for the remainder of the show's fourth season. VanSanten previously guest-starred as Special Agent Nina Chase in the show's April 12th episode, and will continue appearing through the airing of the season finale on May 24th. VanSanten will be temporarily replacing Special Agent Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym), who is currently recovering from residual nerve damage, a storyline included to write around Peregrym's pregnancy.

Described as "smart, tough and accomplished," Nina was first introduced while working undercover to infiltrate a major drug ring. Tiffany (Katherine Renee Turner) and the audience eventually learned that Scola (John Boyd) and Nina previously had a romantic connection, before Scola ghosted her.

This comes after the confirmation that Peregrym's portrayal of Maggie would be written out of the show in the immediate future.

"The reality is that [Maggie's recovery] is a journey, it's going to be a while," showrunner Rick Eid revealed to TVLine. "When she does come back, whenever that is, she'll probably for the most part be the same ol' Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases."

"Look, he cares about her," Eid told CinemaBlend of how Maggie's recovery will impact OA (Zeeko Zaki). "He's checking in on her, he's making sure she's gonna be okay. And you know, the show goes on. I mean, he still has a job to do and there'll be other people to fill that [role], to work with him and the team continues. But he obviously cares a lot about Maggie, and he will keep an eye on her."

Across the FBI family of TV shows the various series have been plagued with cast turnover in recent years. Sister series FBI: Most Wanted lost not only Kellan Lutz last year but just last month saw star Julian McMahon depart the show. McMahon was replaced by Dylan McDermott who made his premiere in the series earlier this month.

FBI will air on Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS through its Season 4 finale on Tuesday, May 24th.