FBI: Most Wanted Casts Dylan McDermott to Replace Julian McMahon

CBS has found its replacement for Julian McMahon in FBI: Most Wanted. Dylan McDermott, who is already appearing in the recurring role as Richard Wheatley in NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, will be taking the place of Julian McMahon in the CBS drama series. Both FBI: Most Wanted and Law & Order: Organized Crime are the brainchild of Dick Wolf, who has a long history of creating successful television series across the decades. Instead of appearing in a recurring setting, Deadline reports McDermott will now be the lead in FBI: Most Wanted after McMahon exited the series following three seasons.

McMahon portrayed Jess LaCroix, the head of the FBI Most Wanted Unit’s team assigned to some of the unit’s most extreme cases. His final episode is slated for March 8, while McDermott’s new character will debut in Episode 17 in April. FBI: Most Wanted is currently airing its third season. It remains to be seen how McMahon will be written off the CBS series.

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement to Deadline. “These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

He continued: “I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with [executive producers] Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

McDermott plays Richard Wheatley, an adversary of Chris Meloni’s Stabler, in Law & Order: Organized Crime. He was only intended to be around for the first season of the Law & Order spinoff as a main character, but McDermott’s portrayal was so well received that NBC and Dick Wolf approached him about returning in a recurring role. It’s being reported that McDermott’s time on Organized Crime will be decreasing as he transitions to a lead on FBI: Most Wanted.

