FBI Star Exits Series Temporarily After Traumatic Twist

Full spoilers for this week’s episode of FBI below! The latest episode of the hit CBS series set up the exit of one of the show’s regular cast members with their character almost perishing in a tragic way. As reported by TV Line, the team found themselves on the hunt for a terrorist and deadly sarin gas. In the episode Missy Peregrym’s Special Agent Maggie Bell corners the perp, ending his life but finding herself stuck inside a room with the gas itself bellowing out, though she manages to get saved the character is left out of commission as the episode concludes, meaning that Peregrym’s character will be sidelined for most, if not all of the show’s fifth season.

“The reality is that [Maggie’s recovery] is a journey, it’s going to be a while,” showrunner Rick Eid revealed to the outlet. “When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably for the most part be the same ol’ Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases.”

This marks the second time that Peregrym has had to be written out of the show, both due to the actress’ real-life pregnancies, but Eid confirmed to TV Line that they’re already planning for her to return in the fifth season of the series. Regarding how they wrote the character off this time, Eid noted that there were “a bunch of different ideas” for how to do it but added the sarin gas came about organically. He said: “We had a need to find a story point that sent her off for a while, and this one seemed like a natural.”

Across the FBI family of TV shows the various series have been plagued with cast turnover in recent years. Sister series FBI: Most Wanted lost not only Kellan Lutz last year but just last month saw star Julian McMahon depart the show. McMahon was replaced by Dylan McDermott who made his premiere in the series last week.

Tuesday, May 24 will see the season finale of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International. When the series’ wrap up it will be the fourth season for the flagship series with “Most Wanted” concluding its third season and “International” wrapping up its first. The three shows have not yet been officially renewed for more seasons but previous reports revealed that they were in negotiations for new seasons.