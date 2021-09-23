FBI: Most Wanted Star Confirms Exit After Season 3 Premiere

Following the three-part crossover between CBS shows FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and new spinoff series FBI: International, one star of the franchise has announced they’re no longer returning to the series. Actor Kellan Lutz, who has been with the series since its backdoor pilot back in 2019 aired during the flagship FBI, took to social media to confirm that his time with the show had come to an end. In the crossover event, Lutz’s character was shot and returned to his family to recuperate. Fans shouldn’t worry too much thoug has the series is leaving the door open for him to return, and Lutz seems to be willing to reprise eventually.

“Wow. What a night! And yes, you saw that correctly, Crosby won’t be chasing down any bad guys for a little while,” Lutz wrote on Instagram. “2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system. If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away.”

He continued, “FBI: Most Wanted team have been beyond supportive, understanding, and heard me out as I worked through feelings and emotions in regards to this decision. One thing that I kept hearing over and over when I booked this job was how much of a family Dick Wolf shows are, and that couldn’t be more accurate. They’ve supported me in the lows and celebrated with me in the highs and I will forever be grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family. I hope Crosby is able to pop in and out here and there in the future but for now., Crosby-over and out.”

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10 PM on CBS.