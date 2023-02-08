Fear the Walking Dead Stars Say Goodbyes Before Final Season

Fear the Walking Dead has yet to start airing its final season, but Austin Amelio and Christine Evangelista have begun their goodbyes to Dwight and Sherry. The co-stars portrayed the ex-Savior couple on The Walking Dead before crossing over onto the spinoff, which AMC announced will end with an eighth and final season as the cable channel charts the next phase of the Walking Dead Universe. Consisting of just 12 episodes, the shortened season 8 will roll out in two six-episode parts, beginning with the Part I premiere on May 14th and concluding later in 2023 on AMC and AMC+.

"Gon' miss this world," Amelio wrote in the caption of an Instagram post showing Dwight on horseback. Evangelista posted images of Sherry with the message: "'We are The Walking Dead.' Grateful to have been a part of this insane world and man, I loved every minute of it."

Amelio and Evangelista first appeared together in The Walking Dead season 6 episode "Always Accountable" in 2015, the same year Fear the Walking Dead debuted as a companion series set earlier in the walker apocalypse. After Sherry fled Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the oppressive Sanctuary in season 7 of the flagship series, an exiled Dwight trailed her to Texas before crossing paths with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Alicia Clark's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group of altruistic survivors. Dwight and Sherry ultimately reunited in Fear's season 6, and by season 7, became the masked riders dubbed the "Dark Horses" in the nuclear-zombie apocalypse.

With a Dwight-Sherry baby on the way, the couple has even more to lose when they join Morgan and Madison's (Kim Dickens) fight against the child-abducting organization PADRE in season 8.

"We were supposed to find out after [the war with Victor Strand], towards the end of the season, and it was both of us that were like, 'Well, this just adds another layer of complications and something really interesting,'" Evangelista told PopCulture.com about Sherry's pregnancy reveal. "For Sherry going into the situation, but also for Dwight wanting to protect Sherry, or check their child, and fight for what's right. But it just added another layer of complexity that we were really eager to play. It was great."

Fear the Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 1 premieres Sunday, May 14th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. The six-episode Part 2 premieres later in 2023. Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @NewsOfTheDead for more TWD Universe coverage.