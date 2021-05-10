Fear the Walking Dead's Heart-Wrenching Delivery Scene Released Online

Spoiler warning for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." Grace (Karen David) and Morgan (Lennie James) make a heart-wrenching discovery in the talked-about scene from Sunday's "In Dreams," which ends in tragedy when Grace's baby is delivered stillborn. After Grace goes into labor and is knocked unconscious by a car bomb set by Riley (Nick Stahl) and the End is the Beginning cult — doggedly pursuing the nuclear submarine key around Morgan's neck — Grace's subconscious conceives of a world 16 years in the future where her daughter, Athena (Sahana Srinivasan), is a hopeful figure whose birth united the divided survivors.

But it was just a dream. Grace wakes up so Athena can be born, only to find her worst fear has come true: her baby absorbed the radiation Grace was exposed to when she manned a melted-down power plant.

"The moment when Lennie put the baby in my arms, it just broke me," David told Decider about filming Athena's death scene, released online in the video above. "You know, I've done a lot of research, I talked to my family, my dearest friends who have been through this, I sat through copious amounts of interviews with different families who were so brave and courageous to talk about their experiences of infancy loss. My tears were for all of them. My tears were for my family, my tears were for my dearest friends. I cried hard for them. And it wasn't really acting in that moment."

"It just broke me," David said. "But to be surrounded by such an incredibly supportive and loving crew you know, even Ramon [Engle] and Kris [Hardy], our cameramen, AD cameraman, they were right there with me. They were there, like they said, 'we've got you Karen, we got you, you don't have to worry about a thing. You just do what you have to do.' The whole crew just kept coming up to me right from day one giving me hugs and cheering me on saying, 'We love you. We love Grace.'"

Morgan and Grace will appear in Season 6 Episode 13, "J.D.," where June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) investigates decades-old crimes committed by Teddy (John Glover) and meets someone who turns her world upside down. The episode premieres on May 16.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.