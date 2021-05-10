Fear the Walking Dead Time Jump Reveals Everyone's Fates in a Possible Future

✖

Fear the Walking Dead dreams up a happy ending and reveals what becomes of Morgan's group 16 years into the future in Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." Spoiler warning for Sunday's Fear. When Grace (Karen David) inexplicably wakes up in a dreamlike world where years have passed, she's rescued from walkers by her 16-year-old future daughter Athena (Sahana Srinivasan). Grace is welcomed into the flourishing dam community founded by Athena's Babaji, her adoptive father Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who doesn't recognize Grace despite growing close to her in the earliest years of the zombie apocalypse. Grace learns she died in labor, but her death — and her daughter's birth — brought together the fractured family of survivors once divided by Virginia (Colby Minifie).

Athena and Morgan bring Grace to self-taught Dr. June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), once again living behind the walls of Morgan's peaceful dam community with her assistant: a grown-up Charlie (Mary Katherine Duhon). Morgan's blood-stained ax, the weapon he symbolically impaled into the dirt 16 years earlier when he declared there would be no more violence after capturing Ginny, is rusted over as it stands guard outside the dam's walls.

An aged Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), still a barber, is friendly with ex-enemy and ex-Ranger Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) after settling their seasons-long feud. Then there's the happy family of the estranged husband and wife couple Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), back together and raising their two children: a son, named after the late John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), and a younger daughter named after Sherry's sister Tina (The Walking Dead's Liz E. Morgan).

The couple got back together "not long after Athena was born," says Morgan, who also reveals what became of the absent Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia), and Wes (Colby Hollman).

"Alicia's running a place of her own. She fixed up the burnt-out stadium that she lived at with her mom," Morgan says, referring to the Dell Diamond baseball stadium where Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) ignited a fiery blaze, "and Luciana and Wes went with her."

Also not present is Althea (Maggie Grace), who Morgan says

"left a while ago." Al said she was "chasing a story," having left years earlier to track down CRM soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), "but we all think what she was chasing somebody."

When Grace asks what brought everyone together, Morgan tells her the splintered survivors were struggling with the existential threat facing them all: doomsayer Teddy (John Glover) and his underground group of true believers behind "the end is the beginning."

"And then you had Athena. And we lost you," Morgan explains. "Everybody forgot their differences and rallied around that child. They still do. I'm just sorry that you didn't live long enough to see it happen."

But this imagined future with Athena will tragically never come to pass. So goes "In Dreams," the Ray Orbison-performed song that is this episode's namesake, "It's too bad that all these things can only happen in my dreams, only in dreams, in beautiful dreams."