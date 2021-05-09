Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching “In Dreams”

✖

Morgan (Lennie James) and a pregnant Grace (Karen David) must protect their key to the future when they're attacked by the doomsday group in Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12, "In Dreams." After the death of Ginny (Colby Minifie), Morgan's group digs into an underground community to discover the meaning behind "the end is the beginning." It's inside The Holding where Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is kept prisoner by cult leader Teddy (John Glover), who has dispatched right-hand man and true believer Riley (Nick Stahl) to hunt down Morgan so the End-is-the-Beginners can wipe out the world above and unlock their new beginning.

1. Grace's baby is almost due. The Season 5 finale, "End of the Line," reveals that Grace's apparent terminal radiation sickness is pregnancy — the result of a relationship with a co-worker at the power plant where she worked before (and after) the zombie apocalypse.

2. Radiation exposure has made the pregnancy dangerous. In Season 5 Episode 2, "The Hurt That Will Happen," Grace encounters Morgan while hunting down radioactive walkers killed when the plant's reactor melted down. Grace reveals she went back into the plant looking for days looking for survivors and was "exposed to more alpha emitters than most people see in a lifetime."

3. Grace spent most of her pregnancy imprisoned. After Grace and Morgan are separated at Humbug's Gulch in "End of the Line," a visibly pregnant Grace appears in Season 6 for the first time when it's revealed Ginny is keeping her captive at the Lawton settlement to use as leverage over Morgan.

4. Morgan and Grace have reunited. When Ginny takes Grace and Daniel (Ruben Blades) hostage in "Things Left to Do," the Pioneer leader makes her last stand but is outgunned and captured by Morgan. He negotiates Grace and Daniel's release by arranging a visit between Ginny and her daughter Dakota (Zoe Colletti). Reunited for the first time since Season 5, Grace tells Morgan she has "a feeling" her baby is a boy.

5. Morgan is starting a new community. Morgan is building up the home that ex-Ranger Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) founded with his then-pregnant wife Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) away from Ginny's rule. Rachel and her daughter, named in Morgan's honor, live in the dam community Morgan fostered for Grace and her unborn child.

6. Morgan is being hunted. Teddy has dispatched Riley and other followers to retrieve the key that Morgan claimed off the body of bounty hunter Emile (Demetrius Grosse) in "The End Is the Beginning." Morgan doesn't know Teddy needs this key to access nuclear weapons aboard a beached submarine.

