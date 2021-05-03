Fear the Walking Dead's New Villains Surface to Threaten Nuclear Apocalypse

✖

The zombie apocalypse will become a nuclear wasteland if the survivors can't stop the new threat surfacing on Fear the Walking Dead. Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 11, "The Holding." Digging into an underground community reveals the existential threat that Morgan Jones (Lennie James) warned was facing the survivors: the group behind "the end is the beginning," a cryptic message preached about by cult leader Teddy (series newcomer John Glover). "The Holding" reveals Teddy's followers are after Morgan, who literally holds the key to the new beginning the underground group wants to bring about by nuclear holocaust.

Tipped off by Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Morgan's group infiltrates the subterranean society when Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Althea (Maggie Grace), Luciana (Danay Garcia), and Wes (Colby Hollman) investigate the group that haunted Virginia (Colby Minifie) to her grave. They meet Riley (Nick Stahl), who introduces them to The Holding: a converted parking garage where the self-sufficient community appears to be preparing for doomsday.

They have power, water, and food grown from the soil of walker-made mulch. The Holding is "closing up the doors soon for good," Riley reveals, telling the four, "We never have to go topside again. This is the new way. That was the old. This is where life will begin again."

Another true believer, Derek (Chinaza Uche), tells Wes that the End is the Beginners have to start over: "And we can't do that till everyone and everything up there is gone." That's why Teddy and Riley are after Morgan, who holds the key he took off the body of Emile (Demetrius Grosse), the bounty hunter Teddy's people hired to retrieve the key from Emile's victim Walter (Damon Carney) in the Season 6 premiere, "The End Is the Beginning."

After they're seen spray-painting "the end is the beginning" on the side of a beached submarine in the season premiere, two of Teddy's cultists (Joseph Castillo-Midyett and Stephen Brodie) ambush Morgan for Walter's key and pay for it with their lives in "The Key." Althea deduces from stolen CRM-marked maps that the group is trying to get their hands on one of the helicopters piloted by Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), a soldier for the Civic Republic Military, which means they could "take out a lot of people."

But Morgan and Teddy each possess a key giving them access to the nuclear weapons aboard the spray-painted submarine in Galveston, Texas, which the End is the Beginners intend to use to annihilate the above world and unlock their "new beginning."

Dead in the Water, a digital spin-off series tying into Fear Season 6, will reveal the story behind the submarine described as a "nuclear-fueled walker-filled death trap" when it's cut off from the surface world at the onset of the zombie apocalypse. Viewers won't have to wait long to find out what will become of the second submarine key: Riley returns to pursue Morgan and Grace (Karen David) in next week's Episode 612, "In Dreams."

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.