Fear the Walking Dead: Final Episodes Synopses Drop a Bomb on Season 6

The end is the beginning for Fear the Walking Dead: spoiler synopses for the final four episodes of Season 6 warn of coming destruction in the explosive season finale airing June 13. As Morgan Jones (Lennie James) reckons with the existential threat facing the survivors from below the surface, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is held prisoner by the "King of the Crazies": cult leader Teddy (John Glover), who has dispatched right-hand man Riley (Nick Stahl) to retrieve the key to his underground group's new beginning. After Morgan and a pregnant Grace (Karen David) come under fire from Teddy's toadies in Sunday's 612, "In Dreams," the group must survive their greatest threat yet: submarine-launched nuclear warheads.

In Episode 613, "J.D.," airing May 16, June (Jenna Elfman) "splits off to gather information to help stop an oncoming threat." In Episode 614, "Mother," premiering May 23, a captive Alicia "reunites with old friends and must confront her past."

After Fear takes a scheduled break over the Memorial Day weekend, the season resumes June 6 with Episode 615, "USS Pennsylvania." In the penultimate episode of the season, "Motives are revealed and convictions are tested as our heroes rush to stop Teddy's plan." Season 6 concludes June 13 with Episode 616, "The Beginning," which has revealed the following synopsis with spoilers: in the season finale, "Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms."

"This finale has real big balls," James said about "The Beginning" during a Fear Season 6 virtual panel at WonderCon 2021. "It's epic and it's massive, and it is also intimate and it's tiny — and it all happens over such a short space of time. The entire finale, it's like it happens over a held breath."

The half-season, which returned with the back-to-back deaths of John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Virginia (Colby Minifie) is about "turning the screws on everyone as much as we could and pushing everyone to their extremes," said showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

"The end of this season is going to have far-reaching changes, both for the characters, for the world they inhabit, and it really is going to change what this show is going forward into Season 7," Chambliss teased, adding the showrunners are "very excited about it."

AMC Networks officially renewed Fear for a seventh season in December. Production on the new season is now underway in Texas.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.