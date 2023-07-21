Fear the Walking Dead's Final Episodes Set Fall Return Date

The End Is the Beginning — but it's the beginning of the end for Fear the Walking Dead. AMC's original Walking Dead spin-off has set a date for the second half of its eighth and final season, which premiered its first six episodes in May. On Friday, the network announced during the Walking Dead Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con that Fear the Walking Dead returns with its final six episodes Sunday, October 22nd, at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC and AMC+. The reveal came with confirmation that that was indeed Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) back from the dead in a credits scene that ended season 8A.

Fear's mid-season finale followed the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City in June, and next, the upcoming mid-season premiere will air the same night as the first season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon on October 22nd.

June's "All I See Is Red" mid-season finale ended with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) leaving the series after rescuing his daughter, Mo (Zoey Merchant), from P.A.D.R.E. When Fear the Walking Dead season 8 returns in the fall, it will be with a focus on its original cast of characters: Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), Luciana (Danay García), and Daniel Salazar (Rubèn Blades).

Developed by franchise creator Robert Kirkman and original showrunner Dave Erickson, Fear first debuted on August 23rd, 2015, as a companion series to The Walking Dead. The since-ended flagship spawned new spin-offs that comprise the second phase of the TWDU: The Walking Dead: Dead City, following Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into post-apocalyptic Manhattan; The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which finds Daryl (Norman Reedus) marooned in France; and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, reuniting Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said in a statement earlier this year. "And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise."



"This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers," McDermott continued. "Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

Fear the Walking Dead's final episodes premiere October 22nd on AMC and AMC+.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage. Visit our SDCC hub for the latest news out of San Diego Comic-Con 2023.