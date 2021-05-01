Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Among TWD Franchise's Best-Rated Seasons Ever

✖

Fear the Walking Dead continues to sink its teeth into its most acclaimed season yet: more than half of the Walking Dead spin-off's highest-rated episodes on IMDb aired during the ongoing sixth season, which now ranks among the franchise's top seasons on Rotten Tomatoes. The anthology-style season from showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, who semi-rebooted Fear when taking over from series co-creator Dave Erickson with Season 4, emerged as the show's best-rated season with audiences and critics after its premiere in October 2020. It's a complete 180 from Fear Season 5, which aired the then-lowest-rated episode of the entire Walking Dead Universe and was once the only "rotten" scoring season of the franchise.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 is currently tied with Season 3 of The Walking Dead at 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the third highest-rated season of the Walking Dead franchise behind only The Walking Dead Season 9 (91%) and Season 5 (90%).

On IMDb, Season 6 episode "Things Left to Do," where Morgan (Lennie James) has his standoff with an outgunned Ginny (Colby Minifie), is the highest-rated episode of Fear the Walking Dead with an 8.8 score. Just below it is the Season 6 premiere, "The End is the Beginning," which pits a half-dead Morgan against headhunter Emile (Demetrius Grosse).

"The Key," a Season 6 episode about John Dorie's (Garret Dillahunt) ill-fated murder investigation, ranks third with an 8.6 from IMDb users. Ranked fourth with an 8.5 score is the only first season episode in the top ten, "The Good Man," the season finale culminating in the death of Travis Manawa's (Cliff Curtis) zombie-bitten ex-wife Liza (Elizabeth Rodriguez).

In fifth place with an 8.4 rating is the Season 6 episode "Alaska," a Die Hard-inspired adventure teaming Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Althea (Maggie Grace) against an office building crawling with walkers and bubonic plague-infected rats. "What's Your Story?," the Season 4 premiere where Morgan meets John when he crosses over from The Walking Dead to Fear, takes the sixth spot with an 8.3. rating.

Two Season 3 episodes, "Brother's Keeper" and "Sleigh Ride," are the seventh and eighth-best episodes with matching 8.3. scores. "Brother's Keeper" is notable for the death of Jake Otto (Sam Underwood) and Nick Clark (Frank Dillane) dropping an uncensored F-bomb for the first time in series history.

Another pair of Season 6 episodes, "Bury Her Next to Jasper's Leg" and "Welcome to the Club," take the ninth and tenth spots, respectively, on the IMDb top ten. Both episodes follow Morgan's group of survivors as they struggle with life behind the walls of Ginny's western settlements.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.