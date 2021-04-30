John Glover Teases Top-Secret Fear the Walking Dead Villain Role: “It’s Got a Lot of Twists and Turns"

✖

A new villain about to surface on Fear the Walking Dead brings "a lot of twists and turns and surprise" in Season 6, teases series newcomer John Glover. The Smallville alum joins the Walking Dead spin-off as Teddy, the founder of The Holding: a self-sufficient underground community where followers believe "the end is the beginning." The spray-painted message, a cryptic creed that haunted Ginny (Colby Minifie) to her grave, is the calling sign of the existential threat now facing Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his group of zombie apocalypse survivors. In "The Holding," premiering Sunday on AMC, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) digs deep into the subterranean society where "life will begin again."

"I have a four-episode arc. I'm sworn to secrecy, I can't talk about it," Glover told his Smallville son Michael Rosenbaum on the actor's Inside of You podcast. "I got the job before [the pandemic] happened. So David Letterman, my agent, called and said, 'They're still probably gonna do it, but we've got to find out when it's gonna be safe enough.' They started up again in October, so I was [in Austin, Texas] from March 15 to October something or other. I finished [filming] a couple of weeks ago."

AMC Networks paused production on the Texas-based Fear in March 2020 and resumed later that year, wrapping filming on the nine-episode Season 6B this past March.

"It was fun," Glover said. "They were very generous and so welcoming and really wonderful people. They made me feel happy to be there."

(Photo: AMC Studios)

Glover never watched Fear the Walking Dead because of violence but had heard about the series, where he'll appear opposite June Dorie (series regular Jenna Elfman), true believer Riley (series newcomer Nick Stahl), and an as-yet-unrevealed character portrayed by fellow series newcomer Keith Carradine (Dexter, Madam Secretary).

"I'm sworn to secrecy about who I am and everything," Glover said, revealing only that he's proud of the long beard he grew out for the role. "I just let everything grow and then when it happened, I sent them some pictures of myself, the way I looked, and they went, 'Yes!' And they got very excited, which made me feel good."

Asked to name his favorite part of appearing on Fear, Glover said, "Working. Working on a really interesting role. It's got a lot of twists and turns and surprise in it."

"The Holding" is now streaming on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, May 2, on the AMC Network.

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.