Fear the Walking Dead Kills Off SPOILER in Twisty “Things Left to Do”

Fear the Walking Dead kills off its second major character of the season when Morgan (Lennie James) and Virginia (Colby Minifie) have a standoff two seasons in the making. Spoilers for Season 6 Episode 9, "Things Left to Do." Things come to a head when Ginny demands Morgan hand over her sister Dakota (Zoe Colletti), warning "very bad things are about to happen" to her hostages if he doesn't: Morgan's friends Daniel (Rubén Blades), Luciana (Danay García), Sarah (Mo Collins), Wes (Colby Hollman), a pregnant Grace (Karen David), and the recently widowed June Dorie (Jenna Elfman), who wants justice for John (Garret Dillahunt) after he's gunned down by Dakota.

Morgan rides into Lawton and exposes Ginny as a liar and a hypocrite who summarily executed a falsely accused Janis (Holly Curran) to cover up her sister's slaying of Ranger Cameron (Noah Khyle), which ultimately cost John his life. Ginny orders high-ranking Ranger Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) to kill Daniel, but he turns on Ginny when he reveals the army he built to get ready for the big show she said was coming earlier in the season.

The deadlock turns deadly when a shootout lets Morgan escape with a wounded Ginny, who he needs to keep alive to secure the safe release of Grace and Daniel. Morgan and Ginny escape Strand's posse of Rangers and then the MRAP SWAT truck stolen by Sherry's (Christine Evangelista) masked Outcasts, retreating to the dam where Dakota — actually Ginny's daughter — is held prisoner.

Morgan plans to swap Dakota for Grace and Daniel's release, but at least a dozen Rangers on high ground with itchy trigger fingers demand they turn over Ginny for justice: "The genuine article," Strand says, "not the twisted version she's been doling out."

If they don't hand her over, Strand threatens, they'll take her. With Grace and Daniel's lives on the line, and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) warning against war with Strand and Sherry's armies, Ginny will turn herself over if Dakota gets a second chance inside the new home Morgan is building.

But it has to be Morgan who does it, denying the mob their blood. "You kill me, this fight ends," Ginny tells him. "You secure the future of this place."

Morgan steels himself to execute Ginny with the battle-axe he used to decapitate hired headhunter Emile (Demetrius Grosse), but he refuses lest he risks the future he's trying to build: "If we start like this, then we are no better than you! We are no better than her!" As punishment, she's going to tell the truth.

Ginny reveals her secret to Dakota, confessing to her, "Everything I have done, everything I've built, was so that nothing like what happened to me would ever happen to you." Outside, Morgan remembers John and how he wanted the killing to stop. "I figure we should start that by having her live. By making her live with what she's done," Morgan says, plunging the blood-stained axe in the dirt. "That stays there until we need it again. And I pray to God that we don't."

Back inside, June confronts a jailed Ginny with the pearl-handled pistol Dakota used to kill John and asks her the same question from when she buried John: "Why did Dakota kill my husband? You said you didn't know. That wasn't true. It was you, Virginia. You're the reason. You always were."

June metes out justice for John by shooting Ginny in the head. A blood-splatted June, wielding John's pistol and wearing his gunslinger hat, walks past Morgan's axe as the widow-turned-outlaw leaves the group behind.

New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.