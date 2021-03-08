Fear the Walking Dead Gets Its Own Negan Lineup in New Season 6B Trailer

You won't be seeing a head-bashing bad guy with a baseball bat when Fear the Walking Dead returns, but the Walking Dead spin-off will take a swing at a Negan lineup of its own in the second half of Season 6. The half-season ended with Morgan Jones (Lennie James) ready to go to war with Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, including her chief Ranger Victor Strand (Colman Domingo). "Damage From the Inside" in November ended with Virginia revealing her secret weapon — her prized prisoner is a pregnant Grace (Karen David), Morgan's would-be sweetheart — before telling Strand, "I want every single person we took from that damn gulch."

Morgan spent the first seven episodes of Season 6 tracking down and reuniting his people split up by Virginia in the Season 5 finale, "End of the Line," most recently helping free Althea (Maggie Grace), Dwight (Austin Amelio), Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) from Pioneer rule. He has a man on the inside, the amnesia-faking Daniel Salazar (Rubén Blades), but some of his people remain scattered — and some might be executed if Virginia gets her way.

In the newest teaser for the nine-episode Season 6B, premiering April 11, Strand looks on as the Rangers round-up Grace, Daniel, Luciana (Danay García), and Sarah (Mo Collins). In what may be Strand taking his stand against Virginia, he recalls something she said to him in episode 602 when he tells her: "You told me to get ready for the big show. I am."

As Virginia's Rangers bring the fight to Morgan and his people hiding out in a Texas dam, Strand will be forced to choose a side as part of his plot to cause damage from the inside.

"Strand has evolved in the last few seasons. I think Alicia has a version of Strand in her mind: she knows his heart, she know he cares for her, and he's someone she could depend on. He's pushing her away because he has to do some things that she may not like, things that may challenge her understanding of him," Domingo previously told the AMC Blog about Strand's dirty deeds this season. "Strand wants Alicia to remember that version of him, because that's important. He can't have her present because it's going to challenge the things that he needs to do. He has to make some really tough decisions in order to survive. He's doesn't want to soil her vision of him, so she has to go away so he can become the man he needs to be in order to save them all."

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes Sunday, April 11, on AMC.