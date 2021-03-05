Fear the Walking Dead: A Clash Is Coming in Action-Packed Season 6B Teaser

✖

The fight is coming to the survivors in an action-packed teaser for the return of Fear the Walking Dead. When we last saw Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his people, he reunited with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) before welcoming Dakota (Zoe Colletti) into his ranks. As part of his mission to reassemble his group of survivors separated and subjugated by Dakota's older sister, Virginia (Colby Minifie), Morgan is fostering his own community inside a dried-out Texas dam discovered by Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) and his wife Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales). An invitation was extended to Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), but Strand intends to cause damage from the inside as a newly-minted member of Virginia's Rangers.

When Fear returns with the second half of its acclaimed sixth season on April 11, it's with franchise newcomers Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood), and John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), who plays the wild-bearded bad guy behind the cryptic messaging that has appeared throughout the half-season.

"As Morgan's bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls," reads the synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B. "The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

The fight’s coming to them… Get ready for #FearTWD to return on April 11th. pic.twitter.com/XYv5JqMMB5 — FearTWD (@FearTWD) March 5, 2021

In the newest teaser trailer, above, Strand and a posse of Rangers ride up on the dam where ex-Ranger Isaac fled with a then-pregnant Rachel to escape Virginia's rule. With Althea (Maggie Grace) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) at his side, Morgan points out the group may end up bringing the fight to their own doorstep.

"We're going to continue to see how [Morgan] builds that up with the ultimate goal of reuniting the family and bringing them all behind the dam wall there," showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com ahead of the spring midseason premiere. "Obviously, that's a tall order, and with everybody split apart under different encampments for Virginia, it's going to be tricky, but we're building toward that moment in the next several episodes."

Added showrunner Andrew Chambliss, "I do think the one question that Morgan hasn't asked himself is if he can build this place. Given everything everyone's been through, are they all going to want to live behind that wall together?"

Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes Sunday, April 11, on AMC.