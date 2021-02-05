Fear the Walking Dead Spoilers: Star Confirms Season 7 Return

✖

After he wraps the "best season we've had" in Season 6, Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo will saddle up for Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. In November, Fear executive producer and Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple confirmed the seventh season was in the scripting stages as production continues on the sixth season once halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Weeks after AMC Networks officially renewed the Walking Dead spin-off for Season 7, the show's veteran star-director confirms he will return for the new season — and reveals why he's not afraid Strand might finally exhaust his nine lives.

"I think we're having the best season we've had. We keep doubling down and it keeps getting a bit more epic, and the characters get more size," Domingo told ET Canada about Fear Season 6B ahead of its April mid-season premiere. "And my character has been on it since the very beginning, so I think my character has had lots of evolutions. Now we're going into Strand 6.0, or 7.0, as we're about to start shooting Season 7 in another two months."

Domingo added, "I love the work. It's fun, it's epic storytelling, but it's really just about being human. That's what the show is about, and there's always much more story to tell."

When Fear returns with new episodes on April 11, it's with a nine-episode back half of the season that Gimple teases will continue "at full intensity with shocks, scares, heartbreaks, and revelations." Should it be the penultimate season for his character, Domingo is at peace with being killed off — if Strand's death is part of a "really good storyline."

"I used to always look at the last pages to see if I die. I don't know why, but I feel like my character, he's had nine lives or something. I don't have that fear anymore," Domingo said. "If they're going to kill me, I just want it to be a really good storyline. I'm here for it. If they decide to kill me in the next episode, just let it be awesome."

Along with roles in the Emmy-winning Euphoria and the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, where he stars opposite Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, Domingo plays William Burke in the Jordan Peele-produced Candyman from director Nia DaCosta. Candyman opens in theaters on August 27.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes Sunday, April 11, on AMC.