Fear The Walking Dead Season 6B Premiere Date Announced

Fear the Walking Dead will officially return for the rest of its sixth season on April 11. The series will debut nine more episodes as a part of its sixth season. Season 7 will get into production in early 2021 with a Season 7 premiere expected in late 2021. A new episode of Talking Dead will follow the Season 6B premiere of Fear the Walking Dead. New episodes of Fear the Walking Dead will be made available early on AMC's AMC+ streaming streaming service. The series is poised to introduce new characters while following up on the well-received story threads introduced in the revamped first half of Season 6.

The cast which includes Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Lennie James, Austin Amelio, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, and Jenna Elfman will grow with three new cast members including John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville, Scrooged), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Madam Secretary, Fargo, Deadwood). Additionally, Aisha Tyler (Director: CSI, Roswell NM, Axis) directed Episode 6x13.

"As Morgan’s (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls," the synopsis for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B reads. "The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia’s control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

Although The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond will be launching their final seasons in 2021, Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg don't have an end in sight for Fear the Walking Dead according to their November interview with ComicBook.com. "We have not had any specific conversations about when the show would end," Chambliss said. "We have our own ideas about how we think the show should conclude, but for right now, we're just going to keep telling the stories and do it for as long as AMC says to keep doing it."

