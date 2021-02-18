Death, destruction, and decay are inevitable in the newest trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. In the second half of the season that returns with new episodes on April 11, Morgan Jones (Lennie James) grows bolder in his mission to reunite his group of survivors separated by Virginia (Colby Minifie). As Morgan continues to recruit the living, building out the budding community hidden from Virginia and Ranger Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), the meaning behind "the end is the beginning" is finally revealed when the "king of the crazies" (John Glover) preaches that "death is inevitable... but from this death comes new life."

The nine-episode second half of the season "reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed," reads a synopsis released by AMC. "When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

Fear returns April 11 with "The Door," once the mid-season finale that was postponed until spring due to filming delays caused by the pandemic. The half-season ended with November's "Damage From the Inside," where Morgan reunites with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) before joining forces with Dakota (Zoe Colletti), Virginia's rebellious younger sister.

"I'm just gonna say 608 is a huge episode, just the ramifications of it, the emotion of it, the intensity of it. I know why we didn't get it done. It was because of [coronavirus delays]," Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple said in a post-season interview with ComicBook.com. "But I just saw the totally finished cut, everything we could get together, and I can't wait for people to see it. It's a really, really good episode. And there's a couple sequences in there that I still think about, that I knew what they were on the page. We had talked about them. But to see [them realized], how they came out was just [huge]."

In January, Gimple teased Season 6 continues in April "at full intensity with shocks, scares, heartbreaks, and revelations." The Walking Dead Universe first returns with The Walking Dead extended Season 10, consisting of six new bonus episodes airing between February 28 and April 4 on AMC.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 returns with new episodes on Sunday, April 11, on AMC. Follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter for all things TWD.