Fear the Walking Dead Showrunner Confirms Skidmark’s Fate

Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead ended in cat-astrophe when Teddy (John Glover) turned Texas into ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse, but what happened to Skidmark? The tabby cat companion of Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) spent the first half of the season MIA and was feared dead at Virginia's (Colby Minifie) hand, but Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) reunited the pet with his owner when he revealed what happened to Daniel's cat: Skidmark was lazing and licking away on pest patrol duties at a rat-infested bowling alley. We last saw Skidmark in Episode 610, "Handle With Care," which ended with Daniel accepting Strand's offer to relocate from Morgan's (Lennie James) dam community to the Rangers settlement in Lawton, Oklahoma.

That put Skidmark far from the blast zone of the ten nuclear warheads that Teddy detonated in "The Beginning," the Season 6 finale that ended with the ushering in of a second apocalypse for the Lone Star State survivors.

"Skidmark is safe. He is safe," Fear showrunner Ian Goldberg confirmed during a stream with TWDUniverse on Twitch after the explosive ending to Season 6. "Don't worry, he didn't wind up out in the bomb territory. So I hope that sets your mind at ease."

Goldberg went on to say that there is "understandably" concern from the viewers over the fates of Fear's animal survivors. Former bounty hunter bloodhound Rufus also made it to safety, ducking for cover inside of an open vehicle near the beached submarine where Morgan and Grace (Karen David) reunited with the orphaned Baby Morgan in the final moments of the season finale.

"There was enough bleakness in this last episode that we have to make sure that Skidmark [survived]," Goldberg said. "[Rufus and Skidmark], they're both okay. I can confirm they're both okay."

Daniel also survived the bombs, making a last-minute escape with Luciana (Danay Garcia) and other friends aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter sent by Althea (Maggie Grace) and piloted by Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon).

During the live stream with TWDUniverse, Goldberg revealed the first look at Season 7 with a photo of a bomb-blasted walker melted into a shopping cart, calling the sneak peek "a preview of how horrific and scary these walkers can be, and the effects that something like a nuclear warhead detonating can have."

"We wanted to show this as a preview for how much the world is gonna change in every way [in Season 7]," said Goldberg, who again serves as showrunner alongside Andrew Chambliss for the new season of Fear premiering later this year on AMC.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead premieres Fall 2021 on AMC.