Fear the Walking Dead Returns With New Episodes This Fall

✖

AMC confirms Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead remains on schedule for a Fall 2021 premiere on the network. Season 6, coming to an end on Sunday with its explosive season finale "The Beginning," suffered setbacks when lengthy filming delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed the second half of the season out of 2020 and into Spring 2021. Fear Season 7 will air after Season 11A of The Walking Dead, premiering August 22 and running through October, and could air concurrently with Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond when that spin-off returns with new episodes later this year.

AMC Networks officially renewed the Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson-created spin-off for a Season 7 in December and by January set a late 2021 release for new seasons of Fear and World Beyond. The network has not yet announced return dates for the two series, which premiered their respective sixth and first seasons in October 2020 after Season 10 of The Walking Dead.

We know a thing or two about Queens, Heroes, Warriors, and Rebels. Welcome to the @AMC_TV family Annie Murphy (@annefrances). Catch her in #kevincanfhimself. pic.twitter.com/trOg8XQUa7 — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 9, 2021

"For us, 6B really was about kind of turning the screws on everyone as much as we could and pushing everyone to their extremes," Andrew Chambliss, who has served as Fear showrunner alongside Ian Goldberg since Season 4, said during WonderCon 2021. "Some characters are going to break, some aren't, some are going to embrace who they are and who they've become, some are going to run from it."

Chambliss added: "The end of this season is going to have far-reaching changes, both for the characters, for the world they inhabit, and it really is going to change what this show is going forward into Season 7 ... We're very excited about it."

Jenna Elfman, who plays June Dorie, teased major changes about to hit Fear would launch the show into Season 7. In the penultimate episode of Season 6, escaped serial killer Teddy (John Glover) fired off a submarine-launched missile that Morgan Jones (Lennie James) was powerless to stop.

"I'm so excited about the back half… because the entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them, that will launch us into Season 7, in a way that catapults the story," Elfman said during virtual WonderCon. "It's more change than any of these characters have gone through on Fear yet, which I think is thrilling."