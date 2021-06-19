Fear the Walking Dead Will Be a “New Show” in Anthology-Style Season 7

Fear the Walking Dead will carry over its anthology format from Season 6 into Season 7, but showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg say the Walking Dead spin-off will reinvent itself once more in the new season set in the nuclear zombie apocalypse. The sixth season ended with Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and villain-to-be Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) among the survivors of the near-dozen nuclear warheads that cult leader Teddy (John Glover) detonated across the Lone Star State, plunging them into a second apocalypse where survival means navigating nuclear fallout with new dangers — living, dead, and environmental.

"I can say that we were very excited about the new form the show took in the anthology format in Season 6, with telling more concentrated characters' stories. That will continue into Season 7," Goldberg told EW. "We will continue to tell the show in that structure, and in that format. That excites us, because like in Season 6, we're going to get to see a variety of different kinds of stories, different tones, different worlds within the episodes themselves, and we've been really happy with how that's been going so far. Look forward to sharing it."

Goldberg already dropped the first look at Season 7, revealing the new world our survivors are facing when Fear returns later this year on AMC.

"We really are creating a new world. The new show is going to look very different, the walkers are going to look very different. Everything is going to feel much more heightened, so we're really excited about that," Chambliss said. "At the same time, in terms of the character stories, I think there's going to be a lot of really interesting stuff ahead."

"I think people will find that some characters, as we saw with Victor Strand in that tower at the end of [the Season 6 finale], he's in a place where he may be able to thrive. Whereas other characters like Morgan, outside the submarine with Grace, and the baby are perhaps going to find themselves in places that are almost impossible to live in," added Chambliss of the new challenges facing Morgan's family in Season 7. "It's the differences between how characters are able to survive that is really going to drive a lot of the conflict, going forward."

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with new episodes later in 2021.