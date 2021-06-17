Fear the Walking Dead Season 7: First Look at the Nuclear Zombie Apocalypse

✖

It's a nuclear zombie apocalypse in the first look at Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. The Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," ended with the death, destruction, and decay preached about by underground cult leader Teddy (John Glover) when a submarine-launched missile detonated its ten nuclear warheads across Texas, turning the Lone Star State into ground zero of the nuclear zombie apocalypse for Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his group of survivors. During a stream with TWDUniverse on Twitch, Fear co-showrunner Ian Goldberg dropped a photo of a bomb-blasted walker when revealing the first look at the fallout from the explosive ending of Season 6:

(Photo via AMC Studios)

"We have effectively blown up this area of Texas. It's going to be a completely new reality for our characters to reckon with," Goldberg said when revealing the first details from Season 7 on Talking Dead. "We've seen them grow very formidable and able with how they've navigated the apocalypse for these six seasons. And now it is a whole new game with the apocalypse."

In the new season, the nuclear family of Morgan, Grace (Karen David), and their adopted daughter Morgan are among the survivors of the blasts who will be dealing with "the devastation, nuclear fallout, ash, unbreathable air, destroyed structures, limited resources, all these new environmental factors that are going to make survival just exponentially more difficult for them," Goldberg said. "This new world is going to bring out very different sides to all of these characters because they are in a whole new reality — and a very scary one."

The melted shopping cart walker is just the first of the nuked zombies designed by special make-up effects guru Greg Nicotero and his team, the creature-makers behind the walkers of The Walking Dead.

"One thing that I'm particularly excited for [in Season 7] is Ian and I had a meeting with Greg Nicotero and his team. We said, 'All these nuclear bombs went off, let's push the walker stuff as much as we can,'" co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said on Talking Dead. "And they gave us some really cool designs that we're excited to see brought to life."

