Final ‘Stargate: Origins’ Trailer Released

Every story has to start somewhere, and now fans will get to see where the universe of Stargate was born in a new trailer for Stargate: Origins.

The new 10 episode series will pull back the curtain on the history of the Stargate as well as fan favorite Catherine Langford. As you can see in the new trailer the series almost has an Indiana Jones vibe to it, with plenty of adventure and exploration mixed in with some otherworldly technology that will change the universe as we know it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can view the new trailer in the video above.

As you can see, the character of Catherine Langford is now played by actress Ellie Gall, who will be the third actress to play the role. Gall’s version of the character is younger than the previous iterations, who were played by Elizabeth Hoffman (SG-1) and Viveca Lindfors (Stargate).

Joining Gall as the central protagonists are Philip Alexander (Captain James Beal) and Shvan Aladdin (Wasif), who join her quest to stop Aylam Orian’s character Dr. Wilhelm Bruke, who looks as if he might have killed Catherine’s father Professor Paul Langford, played by Connor Trinneer.

You can find the official description below.

“In 1939, Professor Paul Langford and his daughter Catherine are still grappling with the mysteries of the ancient relic they discovered in the Egyptian desert more than ten years ago. With war looming in Europe and funding running out, these brilliant minds are approaching their lowest ebb. Little do they know, answers are about to present themselves in a dangerous form, when the Nazi Occultist Dr. Wilhelm Brücke approaches their facility with a sinister motive.

Enlisting the help of two young soldiers, Catherine must use all of her wit and nous as she and her new allies embark on an adventure into the unknown to rescue her father, and save the Earth from an unimaginable darkness.”

Stargate: Origins will hit the Stargate Command All Access service on February 15.