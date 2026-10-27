HBO’s Harry Potter Casts The Weasley Brother Cut From the Films, Along With James & Lily

HBO Max’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is set to arrive on Christmas Day this year, but fans are getting a gift a little early in the form of new casting announcements for the upcoming series — including the parents of the Boy Who Lived. On Tuesday, HBO announced that the eagerly anticipated television adaptation of JK Rowling’s beloved series had found not only its Charlie Weasley, but it’s James Potter and Lily Potter as well. These announcements are just the latest for the series which as previously given us numerous announcements for season 1 as well as more recent announcements for season 2.

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Joining the Harry Potter series cast are Harry Gilby as Charlie Weasley, Jasper Talbot as James Potter, and Hannah Chinn as Lily Potter. As fans of the Harry Potter series know, Charlie Weasley is the second of the seven Weasley children and is mentioned in the first book in the series, though he doesn’t make his first physical appearance in the story until Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, the fourth book in the series. As for Lily and James, they are Harry’s parents and while they are deceased, their impact on Harry’s story cannot be understated.

Hannah Chinn – Credit Percy Walker-Smith

Harry Gilby – Credit Ruth Crafer

Jasper Talbot – Credit Harry Livingstone

These latest castings come after previously announced season 2 cast including Kit Harington as Gilderoy Lockhart, Bonnie Hill as Ginny Weasley, Lenny Rush as Dobby, Billy Barratt as Tom Riddle, Rafe Spall as Arthur Weasley, Molly Hewitt-Richards as Moaning Myrtle, and Jasper Ambrose as Colin Creevey and previously announced season 1 cast of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Elijah Oshin as Dean Thomas, Tristan Harland as Fred Weasley, Gabriel Harland as George Weasley, Ruari Spooner as Percy Weasley, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Finn Stephens as Vincent Crabbe, William Nash as Gregory Goyle, Warwick Davis as Filius Flitwick, Sirine Saba as Pomona Sprout, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Bertie Carvel as Cornelius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Gracie Cochrane as Ginny Weasley, Richard Durden as Cuthbert Binns, Louise Brealey as Rolanda Hooch, Bríd Brennan as Poppy Pomfrey, Leigh Gill as Griphook, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.

Charlie Weasley’s Casting Adds Another Character Cut From the Films

What is especially interesting about these latest casting announcements is that the casting of Gilby as Charlie Weasley means that another character from the books that was omitted from the films is being added to the series. Peregrine Derrick, Nicolas Flamel, Perenelle Flamel, Professor Binns, and Peeves are among the characters from the books who had been cut from the film adaptations of the Harry Potter books. For fans, the series’ expansion of characters to stay closer to the books is a welcome decision, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that the movies are diminished in any way. It’s simply a matter of difference in adaptation and space. There are seven novels in the main Harry Potter series and while those books were adapted into eight films, the films had to pack the events of each book into movies with runtimes of less than three hours.

The television series, in contrast, will have eight episodes for its first season. That gives the series around eight hours to explore just one book and with the series expected to adapt each book, that’s a lot more space and time to dig into the story. That means room for more characters, more adventures, and more nuance that the movies had to compress. In this case, it means that we will finally get to see Charlie Weasley on screen, which is notable because he did have some key moments in the overall story, including returning to fight in the final Battle of Hogwarts.

What do you think of these new Harry Potter cast announcements? Let us know in the comments!