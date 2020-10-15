Emma Roberts to Produce Teen Vampire Hunter Series for Netflix

✖

Emma Roberts is headed back into the world of teen dramas -- but with a supernatural twist. On Thursday, it was announced that Netflix has given a series order to First Kill, a YA vampire drama that will be executive produced by Roberts. The eight-episode season will be based on the short story of the same name from Victoria "V.E." Schwab, which was published in the Vampires Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite anthology earlier this year. Schwab is set to serve as creator, writer, and executive producer, with Felicia D. Henderson (The Punisher, Fringe) to serve as showrunner, co-writer, executive producer, and showrunner.

In First Kill, when it’s time for teenage vampire Juliette to make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope. But much to Juliette’s surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter, from a family of celebrated slayers. Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.

It is unknown at this point who will be cast in the series, although some fans of Roberts are already advocating for her to take on the role. Roberts has developed a prolific filmography over the years, with her recent credits including American Horror Story, The Hunt, and Scream Queens. Roberts and Karah Preiss will both executive produce the series under their Belletrist Productions banner, which reportedly outbid nearly two dozen other groups in getting the adaptation rights to the story.

Schwab is best known for her fan-favorite work as an author, on franchises that include Shades of Magic, Villains, and The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue. This is just the latest title of hers to be potentially adapted into a series, with The CW developing adaptations of The Archived and City of Ghosts, and A Darker Shade of Magic, which is being adapted by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad.

