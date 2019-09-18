The CW Developing Feminist Ghost Hunter Series The Archived

Supernatural might be coming to an end later this season, but The CW appears to already be searching for its next paranormal series. On Tuesday, Variety revealed that the network has begun developing a live-action adaptation of V.E. Schwab‘s The Archived book series. The series will be developed by Jane the Virgin and Switched at Birth alum Liz Sczudlo, and executive produced by Jane the Virgin creator and showrunner Jennie Snyder.

The Archived will center around a family of ghost hunters. The eldest child, Bex, has trained her entire life for the day she’ll take up the mantle of “the chosen one.” But when her dad dies and her local-weather-girl sister wakes up with the familial powers instead, these night-and-day sisters will have to figure out how to work together and save the world.

The series will draw inspiration from Schwab’s books The Archived and The Unbound, as well as the short story, Leave the Window Open. Schwab took to Twitter to announce the news, and update fans on what’s next for the series’ journey to the small screen.

Here’s the FASCINATING thing about this project: if you read the pitch, you’ll notice it doesn’t follow Wes and Mackenzie. They will definitely cameo, but it’s the library of the dead Liz and her team are focusing on, with a new set of Keepers. — Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) September 17, 2019

Also yeah, it’s being positioned to potentially take over from Supernatural so hahahahaha no pressure there. — Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) September 17, 2019

TIME FOR DISCLAIMER: there are, as usual, many steps on this staircase toward show. But thanks to Liz and CBS and CW we’ve climbed the first few. Next comes pilot script, and then CW will decide if they want to film the pilot. — Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) September 17, 2019

Sczudlo will serve as a writer and executive producer on the series, with Urman and Joanna Klein executive producing. CBS Television Studios will be producing, as part of an overall deal with Urman and Klein’s Sutton St. Productions banner.

While there’s no telling what the future holds for The Archived, the news of it comes just a few weeks before the beginning of The CW’s 2019-2020 season. The network has three new shows set to debut this year: Batwoman, Nancy Drew, and Katy Keene. Network president Mark Pedowitz has also teased that another DC Comics-inspired series is being considered for the 2020 season.

