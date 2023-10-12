For All Mankind Season 4 Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has unveiled the Season 4 trailer for the space drama For All Mankind. Hailing from Golden Globe nominee and Emmy Award winner Ronald D. Moore and Emmy Award nominees Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, For All Mankind will make its way back to Apple TV+ on Friday, November 10th. The sci-fi epic joins a long list of original series on Apple TV+, including the recently concluded Ted Lasso, CODA, The Morning Show, and many more. One new episode of For All Mankind will stream every Friday on Apple TV+ through January 12, 2024.

For All Mankind released a teaser trailer for Season 4 last month, which gave a tease at some of the action and drama in store for viewers. The series focuses on a "What If?" scenario where Russia was the first country to land on the moon. The upcoming season of the series will be jumping forward in time by nearly a decade since the events of Season 3 to see how various characters, both new and old, aim to advance America's place in the quest for the stars.

What is For All Mankind about?

A description of the Apple TV+ original series For All Mankind reads, "Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards."

For All Mankind stars Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern and Svetlana Efremova.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.