The Enfield Poltergeist Trailer Reveals Apple TV+ Premiere Date

Apple TV+ just revealed a trailer for The Enfield Poltergeist as Halloween draws closer. October is looming in just a few short days and the streamer decided to throw it back to 1977's spookiest story for the fall season. The Enfield Poltergeist follows the story of one family that is plagued by supernatural forces in London, England. On October 27, fans will be introduced to the story that inspired The Conjuring 2. It's a chilling narrative that comes completed with audio recordings from inside the house as well. Halloween season means unearthing some disturbing tales and The Enfield Poltergeist fits that bill. Check out the brand new trailer for yourself down below!

Here's Apple TV+'s synopsis for The Enfield Poltergeist: "In 1977, the terrifying haunting of an everyday family in Enfield, London, dominated headlines across the United Kingdom and had a tremendous impact on an entire generation of children. The mysterious case forever changed ideas about the supernatural and that it wasn't just restricted to castles and stately homes but could be experienced by anyone, anywhere. The chilling story has inspired fictionalized versions of the case, including the film The Conjuring 2, a television series, and two stage plays."

"Throughout four episodes, the events at Enfield are reconstructed using the real recordings captured by Maurice Grosse, a paranormal investigator who archived all of his interviews with those affected by the phenomenon. Building a replica of the house where the incidents took place, performers reenact what is heard on the actual tapes, allowing an interplay by the archival voices and appearances of those originally involved in the incident through present-day interviews."

The Enfield Poltergeist Is A Pop-Culture Favorite.

As we mentioned earlier The Conjuring 2 actually made use of The Enfield Poltergeist for that entry in the franchise. A team of paranormal investigators actually made their own documentary called The Sleepless Unrest: The Real Conjuring Home. They told CinemaBlend that the experience ended up rattling them a bit. All of the people involved felt the dread talked about in that trailer.

"Being in the house for two weeks really messed up the whole team's psyche," co-director Kendall Whelpton explained to the outlet. "Day three we start getting worn down, day four you can't sleep because things are happening, there's a lot of activity in the house. Coming out of the experience, when you go home, you're still thinking you're in the house, you're attached to the house. You have an overwhelming sense to go back to the house. It's a different beast than I'm used to. I've done over 500 locations and I've only stayed at about 4 of them and doing a long amount of time like this is a different experience."

Apple TV+ Ramps Up For Halloween

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Maybe something this scary isn't your family's bag? Well, Apple TV+ also has some animated offerings for the season including the animated series Curses and a Shape Island Halloween Special. In Curses, some young friends have to band together to stop a long-running spate of bad luck that's turned their dad to stone. Shape Island is even less scary than that with some literal shapes taking part in a "Creepy Cave Crawl." Check out the streamer described each project.

"Premiering just in time for Halloween on Friday, October 27, "CURSES!" is a brand new animated, spooky adventure comedy series for kids from DreamWorks Animation. When a generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it's up to his two kids, Pandora and Russ, and his wife Sky, to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes to finally lift the curse for good."

For Shape Island: "In the standalone special, after Triangle pranks them, Circle and Square celebrate Halloween on their own with all treats and no tricks. The clever, funny and inspiring stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship — all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. "Shape Island" shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

Are you liking this new trailer from Apple TV? Let us know in the comments!