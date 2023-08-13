Ted Lasso Director Calls Series Finale "The End for Now"

This year, TV fans said goodbye to some of their favorites like Better Call Saul, Succession, Barry, and Ted Lasso. While some shows are definitely done for good, there have been a lot of questions surrounding the future of Ted Lasso, the Apple TV+ comedy that ran for three seasons. The plan was always to end the series after three seasons, but many fans are convinced the finale set up a spinoff series. Recently, director Declan Lowney spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about helming the show's final episodes and teased more for the future.

"Everybody knew it was the end, but it's also the end for now," Lowney said with a laugh. "It's going to be two or three years before anything happens – if anything happens – so let's try and tie up all these stories properly. I'm trying to remember how the script was delivered, because I've a feeling I might have gotten a big chunk of it, and then there'd be more coming – but I didn't know how much more yet. I was like, 'There's a lot of tying up to do!' And then Jason [Sudeikis] gave me the remaining pages and it was like, 'Ah! That's what he's doing here.' But it is very hard to stand back and say, 'Shit, guys ... there's 80 pages here.' We shot it as we went along, and it's very hard to gauge these things until you put it all together. Six weeks later, something else appears at the other end [in the edit], but it's also about 10 minutes shorter than it was."

What Have Ted Lasso Stars Said About Spinoffs?

Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard in addition to being the show's co-creator, recently took part in a Reddit AMA (via Deadline) and talked about the possibility of a spinoff.

"My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don't know. We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we're done. We won't know until we've sat with it for a while [and] decompressed," Hunt wrote.

Recently, Nick Mohammed (Nate Shelley) spoke with Deadline and addressed the idea of a spinoff and what he thinks could be next for Nate.

"No, no, I haven't actually," Mohammed said when asked if he thinks about Nate's future. "Well, occasionally I do. We always hear these rumors of a spinoff and I feel really wary of anything, because I feel like Nate's story in particular just feels so complete. I feel like we don't really need to see or know anymore. We just needed to just have those bits. I think we could leave it there, and I'd be very proud of it." When asked if Nate could get married and have kids, Mohammed replied, "I still don't think there's definitely unfinished business to a degree there. He probably still needs to go to Dr. Sharon [Sarah Niles] for a little bit."

"Completely," Mohammed added when asked if he thinks this chapter is really closed. "We obviously knew where it was headed, and we read all the scripts, and we were doing all these interviews. In our heads, we're like, 'Wait. Once you've seen the series, you probably won't want anymore because there's so much closure, so much catharsis in it being three seasons.'"

He continued, "Ted's not going to come back, because he's not going to make that mistake. He's got to stay with Melissa and Henry. That's where his place is, and that's where he's happy. There's always going to still be fixing for the characters to do. They're not all of a sudden perfect. Ted's still probably got his demons in there. But it is such a cathartic ending. I think it would be a shame to kind of be like, 'And see you next year.' It's like, well, where are we starting off on that? You know, I'm sure if we do anything – who knows – I'm sure there will just be a sizable break between them, especially if we film another series. I don't know. But we'll see."

Are you hoping for a Ted Lasso spinoff? Tell us in the comments.