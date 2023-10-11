Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Poster Released

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will be bringing Legendary's MonsterVerse to Apple TV+ later this Fall, and now fans have gotten a new look at the upcoming series with its first poster! The MonsterVerse will expand Legendary's world around Godzilla and the Titans by exploring more of Monarch's side of the giant monster action in a new series with Apple TV+ that crosses both the past and present as humanity tries to get to the bottom of the Titans and their impact on the world. Now that the series is closer than ever, we've gotten a cool new look at what to expect.

Co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) with Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directing the first two episodes, and as part of a renewed partnership between Legendary and TOHO, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will star Kurt and Wyatt Russell as the same character through different periods of time as he's been chasing down Godzilla since the 1950s. Check out the new poster for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters below.

How to Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters will premiere its first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV+ with one episode releasing every Friday after through January 12. Produced by Legendary Television with TOHO licensing Godzilla as part of the partnership with Legendary once more, the series stars the likes of Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, and more. Apple teases Monarch: Legacy of Monsters as such:

"Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives."

