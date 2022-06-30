Fox Cancels Fan-Favorite Comedy Series After Three Seasons

It's time for Fox's Duncanville to pack up. On Thursday, it was announced that the comedy series has been cancelled after three seasons of airing on the network, just weeks after its Season 3 finale aired. According to reports surrounding the cancellation, six final episodes of Duncanville exist, but they will ultimately stream exclusively on Hulu later this year as opposed to airing on Fox. The series follows Duncan (voiced by Amy Poehler), a "spectacularly average 15-year-old boy". Duncan can see adulthood on the horizon: money, freedom, cars, girls — but the reality is more like: always being broke, driving with your mom sitting shotgun and babysitting your little sister. He's not exceptional, but he has a wild imagination in which he's never anything less than amazing.

Duncanville also starred Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Betsy Sodaro, Yassir Lester, Zach Cherry, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski, Kathy Najimy, and Natalie Palamides. Guest stars on the series have included Alice Cooper, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Retta, Nick Offerman, Stephen King, Jessica Simpson, Joan Jett, Jake Tapper and Dave Grohl.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Universal Television and Fox Entertainment, Duncanville was co-created by Mike Scully, Julie Scully, and Poehler, through her Paper Kite Productions, who executive-produce with Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment. Duncanville was animated by Fox-owned Bento Box Entertainment, which also animates the likes of Bob's Burgers, Central Park, and The Great North.

"Duncanville is another great addition to our Sunday Animation Domination block," Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement when Season 2 was first announced. "Amy, Mike and Julie have been fantastic partners, as have the teams at 20th and Universal Television. Our thanks also go out to the entire voice cast, including Ty, Riki, Betsy, Yassir, Zach, Joy, Rashida and Wiz. Duncan may be an average teen. However, the show is anything but, and we can't wait for a brand-new season of Harris family adventures."

As it stands, Fox's "Animation Domination" block of programming now includes veteran shows The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, and Housebroken, as well as new shows like Grimsburg and Dan Harmon's Krapopolis.

What do you think of Duncanville being cancelled after three seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!