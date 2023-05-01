FOX Renews Fan Favorite Drama for Season 5

Monday was a big news day for FOX, particularly in terms of its 9-1-1 franchise. The network announced on Monday that it is renewing the fan-favorite drama, 9-1-1: Lone Star for Season 5 (via TVLine). The series is currently in its fourth season on the network with two episodes remaining in said season. The Season 4 finale is scheduled to air on May 16th. The series is currently FOX's number 2 drama this season, behind the main 9-1-1 series.

9-1-1: Lone Star follows the lives of first responders in Austin, Texas — including police officers, paramedics, firefighters, and dispatchers. The series, which was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, stars Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, and Kelsey and Skyler Yates. The series first debuted in January of 2020.

9-1-1: Lone Star's renewal comes at an interesting time for the 9-1-1 franchise. On Monday, it was also announced that the flagship series, 9-1-1 is leaving FOX at the end of its current, sixth season and will debut with Season 7 on ABC this fall. The move means that the two 9-1-1 series will air on different networks.

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," Fox said in a statement. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. "It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

Are you glad that 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for Season 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!