Hit FOX Series Moving to a Different Network for Season 7

Fox has opted not to renew its highest-rated scripted series, which may come as a bit of a surprise to viewers. Hit emergency procedural series 9-1-1 is wrapping up its sixth season, and that finale will be the show's last on FOX. This doesn't, however, mean that 9-11 is over for good, as it has already been picked up by a rival network. 9-1-1 has been renewed for Season 7 and the new episodes will air on ABC.

9-1-1 may be FOX's biggest series, but it is produced by the now-Disney-owned 20th Century TV. Prior to the Disney acquisition of 20th Century Fox a few years ago, 20th Century was FOX's in-house studio. Now that it's under different ownership, the series is viewed differently by the network. Given its high ratings, Disney and 20th Century weren't about to end the show, so it was moved to the company's own network.

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," Fox said in a statement. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. "It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

Perhaps the strangest part of this equation is that FOX opted to renew the 9-1-1 spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star. That show will keep airing on FOX while 9-1-1 airs on ABC, putting the franchise on different networks.