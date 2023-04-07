FOX Cancels One of Their Most Popular Shows After Six Seasons

Fox has given the axe to one of their most popular shows, cancelling medical drama The Resident after six seasons. TV Line brings word of the show's conclusion. According to the outlet the writing was on the wall for The Resident as a major prop sale was spotted in Atlanta, Georgie which fans noticed definitely included props from the Fox series. Fans of The Resident shouldn't worry too much though as series co-creator Amy Holden Jones previously revealed to TV Line that the season finale was written as a series finale on the chance that it wouldn't return.

"Season 6 shows the amazing resiliency of this show," Jones told the outlet earlier this year. "Even if we lose wonderful characters, like Nic and Mina, we create new ones who bring fantastic stories to fill the void. Making this show is the hardest work I've done, but it's also a personal joy and privilege. I was on set for the season finale, of course...This cast is the happiest and most unified I've seen in all my time in the business. The incredible crew loves coming to work. I will always be proud of all we've done and how we've done it. If it ends, there will be sorrow, but we rang the bell. If not, our goal has always been higher and higher, better and better."

The Resident found itself in a unique place in the pantheon of medical dramas as it not only told stories of doctors and nurses figuring out medical problems with their patients but also shone a light on the buracratic navigation they have to handle in the American health care system. In a tweet from March this year, Jones said, "We are now by far the most respected show by doctors and nurses. They feed #TheResident stories. And we remain the most reality based medical show since ER."

Though ratings for The Resident had declined since its peak in season three, the show was still doing well for Fox. The Resident still averaged 4.4 million viewers per episode in season six, making it the #4 biggest show on the Network. The trouble is that it wasn't winning its demo on its air nights.

The cast for The Resident had included Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins, Manish Dayal as Devon Pravesh, Bruce Greenwood as Randolph Bell, Malcolm-Jamal Warner as August Jeremiah "AJ/The Raptor" Austin. Other former cast members included Morris Chestnut as Barrett Cain and Marvel star Emily VanCamp, who was a main cast member on the series for its first four seasons, recurring in season five too.