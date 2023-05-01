Firefly Stars to Reunite on Fan-Favorite Fox Show

Two cast members of the beloved Fox series Firefly are reuniting on a new show. Last week, TVLine exclusively revealed that Adam Baldwin will be guest-starring on this week's episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, which already stars his former Firefly costar Gina Torres. Baldwin is set to play Austin PD Detective Brian McGregor, "who gets involved with Captain Tommy Vega (Torres) after an emergency rescue goes awry."

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about?

9-1-1: Lone Star follows a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates from Manhattan, New York to Austin, Texas. He must try to balance the duties of saving those who are at their most vulnerable and solving the problems in his own life. He is joined by other firefighters as well as members of the police department and emergency medical services.

The series' ensemble cast includes Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, Kelsey Yates, and Skyler Yates.

Will there be a Firefly revival?

Even as Firefly has found second life since its cancellation on the big screen and in comics, there has still been the question of whether or not a proper revival is on the way.

"The macro answer is, any time we look at one of our classic titles, if there's a way to reinvent it for today so it's as resonant now as the original was, and is, to the fans, we're wide open," Fox president Michael Thorn confirmed in a 2020 interview. "I loved Firefly, personally, and I watched every episode. I didn't work on it, but I loved the show. It had come up before, but we had The Orville on the air and it didn't make sense for us to have, as a broadcast network who is very targeted, to have two space franchises on our air."

