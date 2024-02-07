FOX Renews Hit Comedy for Season 3 Before Season 2 Premieres

Fox is definitely doubling down on Animal Control. On Tuesday, the network announced that it has renewed the live-action sitcom Animal Control for a third season. This comes as Animal Control's second season has not even premiered yet, with the sophomore bout expected to debut on March 6th. Led by Joel McHale, Animal Control is Fox's first live-action comedy series, and had the honor of being the network's most-streamed debut in network history, and most-streamed comedy episode ever in the network's history.

"Animal Control is an incredibly irreverent series that expresses everything viewers expect from a FOX comedy," Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment, said in a statement. "It has an amazing amount of momentum behind it, and we've been so impressed by the work Joel, Bob, Rob, Dan, Tad, Jake and the entire cast are delivering for Season Two we wanted to reward them with the opportunity to deliver even more of this special show to fans next season."

What Is Animal Control About?

Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans...not so much. In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands.

"You hear all the standard things, which is, I thought the idea was really good, and I was like, "Oh, I think I've heard of that before," and it hadn't been done," McHale explained in a previous interview with Collider. "And I was like, "That's a good sign," that you think something's been done before, but it hasn't. You're like, "Well, why hasn't someone done that?" or something like that. And I was like, "Animal control, the actual service, and the people that are in it are all around us in every single city and countryside. And I thought, "Oh, these folks are everywhere, and we talk about them, but we don't really think about them." And I think this is a great way to illuminate that service that we obviously need."

Will the Community Movie Happen?

Another project of McHale's that fans have been very eager to see is the long-awaited Community movie, which has finally begun to be in the works after years of conversation. While last year's Hollywood strikes briefly stood in the way of the Community movie's production, recent comments from one of his co-stars, Donald Glover, have hinted that the project could begin filming sooner than later.

"I was told that the script -- literally, I was texting today -- I was told that the script was done," Glover explained in a recent interview with ET. "It's really just a schedule thing [but] I'm in....I'm all in."

What do you think of Animal Control already getting renewed for Season 3? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!