John Walsh Returns to Fox's America's Most Wanted With New Co-Host

John Walsh and his son Callahan will return to Fox for the first time in over a decade with new episodes starting next month.

John Walsh, the activist and media personality best known for creating and hosting America's Most Wanted, is returning to host the show -- this time with his son Callahan at his side. Making America's Most Wanted a family affair makes perfect sense when you consider that Walsh began his life of activism after his son Adam was kidnapped and murdered in 1981. Otis Toole, a serial killer, was later named as the one who killed Adam, but it took more than 25 years to fully close the case. With America's Most Wanted, Walsh popularized the true crime format like never before, and hoped that by doing so, he would provide closure to other families.

The format of the show combined documentary footage with re-enactments of crimes, with actors depicting dangerous fugitives and their victims. In some cases, America's Most Wanted would know who the suspect was, while in others, they presented just the story of the crime. In any case, viewers were encouraged to call a toll-free number with any tips they had for law enforcement. The series is directly credited with bringing at least 25 fugitives to justice, and reuniting eight kidnap victims with their families. Walsh has said that his various shows have played a role in over 1,000 arrests.

"It's an incredible time for America's Most Wanted to return to Fox, especially in partnership with my son Callahan, to continue my lifetime's work," Walsh told Variety, who first reported the story. "I'm in constant awe over how instrumental our loyal viewers are in ensuring we get justice for victims and their loved ones, and today, they have entirely new tools at their disposal to help us fight back and quickly solve even more crimes."

"John Walsh is a singular voice in a life-long crusade to bring justice to victims and their families," Allison Wallach, Fox's president of unscripted programming, FOX Entertainment, told Variety. "It's an honor to have America's Most Wanted and John, along with Callahan, return to his original home at Fox, to continue this important work by empowering viewers to help capture some of the country's most dangerous fugitives."

The original series ran from 1988 until 1996, and has come back a few times since then. Until 2012, Walsh hosted America's Most Wanted and, after it was cancelled seemingly for good, moved on to similar shows like The Hunt With John Walsh on CNN and the Investigation Discovery series In Pursuit with John Walsh.

Callahan Walsh previously starred with his father in In Pursuit With John Walsh on Discovery's ID network.

In 2021, Fox brought back America's Most Wanted, returning the storied franchise to its original home for the first time since 2012. Elizabeth Vargas, an investigative journalist and TV anchor, hosted the first season in 2021, but after the show's return was delayed, she has seemingly parted ways with the show.

New episodes of America's Most Wanted, hosted by John and Callahan Walsh, will start airing on January 23.