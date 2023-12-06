New Fox Animated Comedy in the Works From Family Guy Producer

Fox is getting ready for a new animated comedy to join its ranks as Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter has signed a deal for his new series, Zoo P.D.! Family Guy is one of the longest running animated series with Fox, and has even returned following a cancellation, so it's no surprise that those involved are branching out into other projects. As Family Guy itself starts shifting around Fox's schedule next year, it seems like they are actively looking for new animated projects that could help the network fill out its ranks of other popular animated sitcoms.

Deadline reports that Fox has given a script commitment with penalty for Zoo P.D., a new animated series now in the works from Alex Carter and Kapital Entertainment (the studio behind HouseBroken) and Bento Box Entertainment (the studio behind Bob's Burgers, The Great North, and more). Carter is writing the new series while also serving as executive producer alongside Aaron Kaplan, Steve Michaels, Diane Galardi and Matt Alvarez.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

What Is Zoo P.D.?

There are unfortunately very few details about what to expect from Fox's new animated comedy project, but Deadline's report teases it as such, "Written by Carter, Zoo P.D. follows the police force stationed inside the eighth best zoo in California. In their attempts to handle the unruly customers and improve the park, the show hits upon a hard truth: at the end of the day, we're all just animals." If it's anything like Kaplan Entertainment's HouseBroken, we're likely looking at another animal based series so it should stand out in Fox's animated line up.

Carter is also currently working on a new animated reboot for Married...with Children, but there has yet to be a release date revealed for that project as of the time of this writing. As for Family Guy, Season 22 of the series is now airing on Sunday evenings as part of Fox's Animation Domination block. If you wanted to catch up with all of the currently available episodes of Family Guy, you can find it now streaming with Hulu. They tease Family Guy as such, "The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders."

Are you excited to see how Zoo P.D. turns out? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

