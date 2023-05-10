With the 2022–2023 television season wrapping up soon, we're getting a bunch of announcements about series renewals, and some fans are going to be excited and others feel the opposite. The CW has recently revealed that they're brining back Walker for an abbreviated fourth season and that their spin-off series Walker: Independence will be canceled after one season. On other networks like FOX, they have been slowly but surely announcing renewals, with The Simpsons receiving a very early renewal. Now, Fox Entertainment has revealed that their first "wholly owned" series has been renewed for a second season. Fox Entertainment announced today that the Joel McHale-led Animal Control has officially gotten a second season renewal. Animal Control's renewal comes fresh off the heels of the cancellation of Call Me Kat after three seasons, and it's a safe bet that we'll hear more news sooner rather than later.

"We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did," Fox Entertainment's President of Scripted Programming Michael Thorn said in a press release. "The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill – not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors -- have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week."

What is Animal Control About?

Fox Entertainment describes the series as follows, "Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he's so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans...not so much.

In addition to McHale, Animal Control stars Michael Rowland as Fred "Shred" Taylor, Vella Lovell as Emily Price, Ravi Patel as Amit Patel and Grace Palmer as Victoria Sands."

