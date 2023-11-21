Family Guy to Leave Sunday Nights on FOX

Family Guy will be leaving Sunday nights on FOX for the first time in over two decades since it returned to the network! Family Guy infamously was canceled by FOX a few seasons into its original run, and was then brought back for new seasons following its success on Adult Swim and home media. Ever since, FOX has kept Family Guy as part of their Sunday evening line up alongside other long running animated sitcoms such as The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers. Now it's going to be moved to a new night in order to make room for other shows.

FOX has announced their midseason schedule coming in 2024, and have revealed that Family Guy will then be moving its new episodes to Wednesday evenings beginning on March 6th at a new time of 9:30PM EST. This will pair the long running animated sitcom with broadcasts of The Masked Singer and Animal Control, and will mark the first time the series has been aired on a weekday since before its cancellation way back in 2001. But in its place there will be newer shows.

(Photo: 20th Television Animation)

Family Guy Moves to a New Night on FOX

According to FOX's midseason schedule, the new line up for FOX's Animation Domination block will be then filled by new additions on Sunday, January 7th such as the Jon Hamm led Grimsburg at 8:00PM EST and the returning The Great North (which is returning for Season 4) at 9:30PM. The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers will be remaining on the block itself, and it seems like FOX is really investing in the new series Grimsburg if it's going to bump a long running project like Family Guy to a new night in its stead (as The Great North has been a part of the block with its first three seasons).

Family Guy Season 22 will continue its broadcast on Sunday evenings on FOX through the remainder of the year before coming back with new episodes next year at its new time. If you wanted to catch up with all of the currently available episodes of Family Guy, you can find it now streaming with Hulu. They tease Family Guy as such, "The adventures of an endearingly ignorant dad and his hilariously odd family of middle-class New Englanders."

What do you think of Family Guy moving to a new night next year and leaving Sundays? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via THR