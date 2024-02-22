Frasier Season 2 Confirmed for Paramount+

Those tossed salads and scrambled eggs are calling again. Paramount+ announced today that its original comedy series Frasier, the revival of the long-running sitcom starring Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Frasier Crane, has been renewed for a second season. 40 years after the pompous psychiatrist first appeared on Cheers — and then headlined his spinoff for 11 seasons — Grammer reprised his iconic role in the 10-episode first season of the new Frasier in 2023.

"Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television," said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President, Programming, Paramount+. "The new series introduced Frasier to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season two."

Added Grammer, who serves as star and executive producer: "Frasier is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it. I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+ are on board for another season, and I can't wait for the fans to see what we have in store!"

The first season saw Frasier return to Boston to reconnect with his adult son, Freddy, after Martin's death. The series also stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy, now a firefighter after dropping out of Harvard; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor; Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan's colleague and head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Eve, Freddy's roommate; and Anders Keith as David, Frasier's neurotic nephew, son of Niles and Daphne. Original Frasier stars also appeared during the first season: Bebe Neuwirth returned as Lilith, Frasier's frigid ex-wife, and Peri Gilpin made a guest appearance as Frasier's friend and former producer, Roz Doyle.

The CBS Studios-produced series will continue to film in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, the streamer announced. Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces) are the showrunners and executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon.

"I believe we have a home at Paramount+ for several years to come, and we certainly have several ideas for it," Grammer told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the renewal. "But where our future is, of course, we're going to explore the relationship between the father and the son, and that's natural. Then involve the other characters, as well … You earn that right after the first few episodes when you allow the audience to just simply become acquainted with the new people who are there and to understand the basis for the show."

Grammer has said "there's a chance" that original Frasier co-stars David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves make cameo appearances as Niles and Daphne, but Frasier season 2 will continue to focus on the strained relationship between Frasier and Freddy.

"The basis of the show is that father-son relationship, but also Frasier's new friendship, Frasier's new life, his third or fourth act, arguably. That's what we're discovering," Grammer told THR. "We've discovered that he's probably a bit more mature, maybe still a little bit the same sort of nut, but he's grown some — for him to have been static, for us to have started right back into the same show from 30 years ago [when the show began] to jump right back into the same story would've been ridiculous. For a man to spend 30 years of his life and not age would've been ridiculous, and not grow wiser in any way."

All episodes of Frasier (2023) are now available to stream on Paramount+. Try Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for free.