Frasier Pays Tribute to Missing Cast Members in Revival Premiere

Frasier is back in the building, but not everyone is there with him. Before the series ever premiered on Paramount+, it was already widely known that David Hyde Pierce would not return as Frasier's brother, Niles. Additionally, original series star John Mahoney passed away in 2018, so fans also won't be seeing Frasier's dad, Martin, in the new series. There are some other absences, but given the family aspect of both the original and the new Frasier, these two were the most obvious absences.

And, perhaps because they could see criticism and disappointment coming, producers decided to pay a quiet homage to both Mahoney and his character, Martin -- as well as a nod to David Hyde Pierce's contributions to the original series.

The first and quickest thing: Anders Keith appears on the series as David, the son of Niles and his wife Daphne, who was born in the series finale of the original Frasier. David, of course, being a nod to David Hyde Pierce.

In the premiere, we get an emotional goodbye to Martin, who passed away just before the events of the new series. In the premiere, Frasier brings the flag that had covered Martin's coffin to Freddy, who is now a firefighter. Saying that Martin would have wanted him to have it, there's a silent beat that gives both the characters and the audience a moment to take in the reality of the loss.

Later, we see where Frasier will be drinking from now on. It isn't Cheers, or a Boston branch of Cafe Nervosa, the coffeeshop from Frasier. Instead, it's a new bar called -- wait for it -- Mahoney's.

While Pierce has declined a return, there will be at least a few guest stars from the good old days. Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith. Peri Gilpin is also returning as Roz Doyle, who produced Frasier's radio show in Seattle throughout the original Frasier run. In addition Grammer, Cutmore-Scott, and Keith, the Frasier revival stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; and Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve.

Frasier premiered on Paramount+ yesterday in the US and Canada, and today in international territories. There will be 10 total episodes in the season. Past episodes of both Frasier and Cheers are available on the platform already.

In addition to the streaming premiere, Frasier will have its first two episodes air back-to-back on the CBS network, on October 17th starting at 9:15pm ET/PT, so that viewers who don't have a Paramount+ subscription can get a taste of the series, as incentive for signing up.