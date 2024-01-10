Frasier Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals the Cheers Character He Wants to Bring Back

The first season of Paramount+'s Fraiser reboot came to an end last month, and the show saw the return of Kelsey Grammer in the titular role. While the main cast are all Frasier newcomers, the series did feature a couple of surprise guest stars, including Bebe Neuwirth as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith. Frasier and Lilith originally got together on Cheers, which took place in Boston. The new season of Frasier saw the character returning to Beantown, but he never visited his old neighborhood bar. In fact, Grammer recently said he doesn't think the reboot will ever see the inside of Cheers. However, he did tease that cast members from the show could appear. During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Grammer revealed he would love for Shelley Long to return as Diane Chambers so the characters could "put something to bed" and "end up with a nice thing between them."

"When I first got the role, the key to Frasier for me was that he loved her with his whole heart, that he loved with all of his being. And that actually defined who he is," Grammer explained. "He's been that way ever since. He just goes in wholeheartedly with everything – and that's what makes him funny."

During a recent interview with Deadline, Grammer ruled out the possibility of going back to the bar in the new show.

"I'm not sure the guys who wrote Cheers would want us to go back to Cheers," Grammer explained. "It's like, let's let that be where it is. It's a monument in the minds of television history. But is it possible we might see someone from the old days at the bar? Maybe. I was just spitballing a little while ago about how it might be kind of fun to do a Christmas show next year, the Christmas of Cheers Past. Frasier could revisit scenes that he lived out before like when he had made a mistake. What could he do to fix it? [Laughs] I don't know, it just seems like a good idea and it would be really funny. And [the original cast] wouldn't even have to appear; it would just be old clips. But we'll see. You know, I love Ted [Danson] and working with him, so I'd love to do something with him. We just haven't broken that idea yet."

Will Frasier Get a Season 2?

Of course, in order for Frasier and Diane to have a reunion, Frasier needs to be renewed for a second season by Paramount+. The show has yet to be picked up for another season, but Grammer recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he's confident the show will continue.

"We haven't really cracked a storyline yet for Season 2. We haven't really gotten into that stuff, but we probably will fairly soon," he said. "I believe we have a home at Paramount+ for several years to come, and we certainly have several ideas for it."

Stay tuned for more updates about Fraiser.