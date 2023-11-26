Kelsey Grammer Rules Out Possibility of a Cheers Return

Paramount+'s Fraiser reboot is currently eight episodes deep with two more on the way, and the show has seen the return of Kelsey Grammer in the titular role. While the main cast are all Frasier newcomers, there have been plenty of nods to the original sitcom as well as its predecessor, Cheers. The new series takes place in Boston, which is where Cheers was located in the original sitcom. However, Frasier has yet to visit his old neighborhood hangout. During a recent interview with Deadline, Grammer ruled out the possibility of going back to the bar in the new show.

"I'm not sure the guys who wrote Cheers would want us to go back to Cheers," Grammer explained. "It's like, let's let that be where it is. It's a monument in the minds of television history. But is it possible we might see someone from the old days at the bar? Maybe. I was just spitballing a little while ago about how it might be kind of fun to do a Christmas show next year, the Christmas of Cheers Past. Frasier could revisit scenes that he lived out before like when he had made a mistake. What could he do to fix it? [Laughs] I don't know, it just seems like a good idea and it would be really funny. And [the original cast] wouldn't even have to appear; it would just be old clips. But we'll see. You know, I love Ted [Danson] and working with him, so I'd love to do something with him. We just haven't broken that idea yet."

Who Is Returning From Frasier?

Grammar isn't the only star returning for the Paramount+ series. Bebe Neuwirth reprised her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith. Peri Gilpin is also returning as Roz Doyle, who produced Frasier's radio show in Seattle throughout the original Frasier run. Conversely, David Hyde Pierce will not return as Frasier's brother, Niles. Sadly, John Mahoney passed away in 2018, so fans also won't be seeing Frasier's dad, Martin, in the new series.

In addition to Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son, Freddy, the Frasier revival stars Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David.

In an interview with Independent, Grammer explained that the new series is less of a reboot and more of an all-new series to feature the character.

"The ethics of Frasier – the study of good, let's say – was important to us," Grammer explained. "It seemed important to all the people that were involved in the original one, and it has remained important in the show today." He continued, "Frasier has been my ministry, you could say ... He's trying to spread the good word, to put some love in the world – and tolerance, true tolerance. Those are powerful words, but most people use them to manipulate. I think tolerance is a beautiful, beautiful concept. Not particularly realised in behaviour in our country, but still a good goal."

"This isn't really a spin-off," Grammer added. "It's more of a third act, or fourth act. A spin-off of a spin-off."

Fraiser is now streaming on Paramount+.