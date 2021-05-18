LEGO Friends Apartments 2048 Piece Set Goes on Sale Tonight

In 2019, LEGO debuted the 21319 Central Perk set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic NBC sitcom Friends. It was wildly popular, and can still be ordered here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at LEGO.com for $52-$60. Superfans might want to grab that set now, because it will probably be hard to find once the 2048-piece Friends Apartments (Creator Expert 10292) set launches tonight, May 18th - 19th. Here's what you need to know...

The Friends Apartments set allows you to build the apartments for Joey and Chandler and Monica and Rachel with the adjoining hallway. It also comes with 7 minifigures of Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Janice.

Naturally, the new Friends set will be loaded with details and Easter eggs from beloved episodes. According to the description, this includes Monica’s Thanksgiving turkey, Chandler and Joey’s reclining chairs, the chick and the duck, Phoebe’s dollhouse, Mrs. Braverman’s cheesecake, the giant poking device, the "Original Buffay" painting and more. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Pre-orders/orders for the Friends Apartments 10292 LEGO set will be live here at LEGO.com for VIP members priced at $149.99 starting on May 19th (most likely at 9am PT / 12am ET May 18th / 19th). If you aren't a VIP member yet, you can remedy that right here - it's free to join. Everyone else will have to snatch it up via that link starting on June 1st.

Since becoming a VIP member is free, there's no need to wait for general availability - especially since this Friends set will probably fly off the shelves. Expect quick sell outs during the VIP window and after it goes live to the general public.

If you ask us, the Friends Apartments LEGO set is the perfect thing to pair with the upcoming reunion special on HBO Max.

