LEGO Friends Apartments 2048 Piece Set Is Available To Everyone Starting Today

In 2019, LEGO debuted the 21319 Central Perk set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic NBC sitcom Friends. It was wildly popular, and can still be ordered here on Amazon, here at Walmart, and here at LEGO.com (with free Central Perk mug) for $53-$60. Superfans might want to grab that set while you can, because it will probably be hard to find now that the reunion special is streaming on HBO Max and the 2048-piece Friends Apartments (Creator Expert 10292) set is available to the general public.

The Friends Apartments 10292 LEGO set is now available to everyone here at LEGO.com for $149.99 after a period of LEGO VIP exclusivity. The set allows you to build the apartments for Joey and Chandler and Monica and Rachel with the adjoining hallway. It also comes with 7 minifigures of Rachel, Ross, Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, and Janice.

Naturally, the new Friends set will be loaded with details and Easter eggs from beloved episodes. According to the description, this includes Monica’s Thanksgiving turkey, Chandler and Joey’s reclining chairs, the chick and the duck, Phoebe’s dollhouse, Mrs. Braverman’s cheesecake, the giant poking device, the "Original Buffay" painting and more. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

