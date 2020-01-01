Friends Leaves Netflix: 3 Things That Will Help Ease the Pain

The news was first announced back in July of 2018, but many fans were caught off guard when Friends stopped streaming on Netflix in the U.S. on January 1st. Without having time to prepare for the loss, you might feel devastated. You might even think that 2020 is already ruined. Fortunately, there are some things you can get to help you to ease the pain…

First up we have the new Friends edition of Monopoly, which is an Amazon exclusive in the U.S. that you can order right here for only $24.99. You can play as Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey or Chandler with tokens that include Rachel’s handbag, Ross’ dinosaur, Chandler’s sweater, Joey’s pizza, Monica’s chef hat, and Phoebe’s acoustic guitar. Naturally, each square on the board will be loaded with nostalgia. From the description:

“Advance to Ross’ Teeth, All the Thanksgivings, Phoebe Gets Married – will you owe rent or reap the rewards? Invest in Central Perk sofas and coffee mugs and trade your way to success.”

Next up we have the 21319 LEGO Ideas Central Perk set, which was recently released for the 25th anniversary of Friends and as sold out several times since then. It’s very hard to get your hands on, but, at the time of writing, you can reserve one here at Entertainment Earth for the standard $59.99 (it’s listed as “restocking soon”). You might also want to keep tabs on Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for restocks at the normal price.

The Friends LEGO set clocks in at 1070-pieces and includes features like a removable seating area, a stage for Phoebe’s performances, and tons of accessories and Easter eggs for fans.

Finally, you can avoid the streaming problem altogether with the Friends: The Complete Series Blu-ray, which is rapidly selling out (or going or high prices) since the Netflix news dropped. However, it can still be ordered here at Walmart for $119.96 with free 2-day shipping. Amazon also has it in stock from a third party. Just keep in mind that the Friends series will return to streaming in May with the launch of HBO Max.

The Blu-ray set features over 110 hours of content (90 hours of features and 20 hours of bonus content). This includes all 236 original broadcast episodes and the special features outlined below.

“Over 17 hours of special features from the original DVD releases. Over 3 hours of all-new special features True Friends: Documentaries: Retrospective documentaries with new interviews looking at the influential 10 years of the show The Original Producer’s Cut for ‘The One Where Rachel Tells Ross The Original Script for ‘The One Where Rachel Tells Ross’ Friends On The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (2005) Friends Visit The Ellen DeGeneres Show (2004) The Ones With More Friends: The original extended broadcast episodes The One with the Never-Before-Seen Gags: Never-before-seen gag reel with the laughs that were too funny to include on the DVD The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You”: Official music video”

