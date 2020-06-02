Fuller House Final Season Now Streaming on Netflix

The end has finally arrived for the Tanner-Fuller family. After several seasons of Full House, and a few years of Fuller House, the story of the beloved family is now coming to a close. Netflix released the first half of the final season of Fuller House last year, leaving fans anxiously awaiting the last run of episodes before all was said and done. Just a few weeks ago, the streaming service revealed that the final episodes of the series would be released on June 2nd. Well, June 2nd has now arrived, so you can find out exactly what happens to D.J., Stephanie, Kimmy, and the rest of the family.

This final run of episodes follows the trio as they plan and organize their weddings, which will all take place in tandem on the same day. They've done everything together up to this point, so why not get married side-by-side as well?

All of the new episodes of Fuller House are available to stream on Netflix now, completing the fifth and final season of the series.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringes as Ramona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, Dashiell and Fox Messitt as Baby Tommy, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Ashley Liao as Lola. Original Full House stars Bob Saget, John Stamos, and Dave Coulier have also appeared on the series.

You can read the official synopsis for the final season of Fuller House below.

"In Fuller House, life can take you in unexpected directions and also into familiar territory when D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler. In Fuller House's fifth and final season, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ’s three boys, Stephanie's new baby, and Kimmy’s feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all of the memories that have led them there."

