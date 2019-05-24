Funko Launches Game of Thrones Theon Greyjoy and 6-inch The Mountain Pop Figures

Say what you want about the final season of Game of Thrones, but at least the Funko Pop figures haven’t disappointed. The latest installments in the Season 8 lineup are Theon Greyjoy in Bran Stark protect mode and an appropriately super-sized 6-inch The Mountain Pop.

We don’t know if Theon Greyjoy is really worthy of “a good man” status given his treacherous past, but most fans would probably agree that the Cleganebowl was a high point for the final season. We’re also pretty confident in saying that Funko / GoT fans will be all over that 6-inch The Mountain Pop figure, so you should reserve one of those right away. It’s available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for October. The Theon Pop figure is available here with the same shipping window.

In other Season 8 Game of Thrones Funko News, two Pop figures from the Battle of Winterfell episode entitled The Long Night are also available to pre-order. More specifically, the Pop figures figures are based on the climatic confrontation in the episode between Arya and the Night King. You can pre-order Arya with her spear Pop here and the crystal Night King Pop with a dagger in his chest here with shipping slated for October.

Finally, The Long Night episode also included some intense battle scenes between The Night King and his dragon Viserion, Daenerys and Drogon, and Jon Snow and Rhaegal. Now you can recreate those battles with Pop figures, because Funko has released the Jon Snow with Rhaegal Pop Ride – completing their dragon set.

You can pre-order the Jon Snow with Rhaegal Pop Rides figure on Entertainment Earth or via Amazon. The Daenerys with Drogon and The Night King with Viserion figures are both available to order here. In addition to the Pop Rides figure, Funko also released a new standalone, battle-ready Jon Snow figure that can be pre-ordered here with shipping slated for November.

